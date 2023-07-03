This is a yen intervention threat from Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda.

It's the MoF that will instruct the Bank of Japan to intervene. And Kanda is the official responsible for doing so.

Kanda says he is in communication with various countries, including the US, over currencies .

There is always the possibility that selling of USD/JPY as intervention is conducted not only by the Bank of Japan, but also by other central banks such as the ECB and Federal Reserve - this would be a co-ordinated intervention. They happen less frequently than unilateral intervention, which in this case would be by the BOJ alone.

USD/JPY does not appear flustered at all:

usdyen chart update kanda intervention threat 04 July 2023