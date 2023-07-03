This is a yen intervention threat from Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda.

It's the MoF that will instruct the Bank of Japan to intervene. And Kanda is the official responsible for doing so.

Kanda says he is in communication with various countries, including the US, over currencies Currencies are a typically a form of money in wide circulation, being the primary medium of exchange with respect to buying and selling goods and services. These are often issued by a specific government or collection of governments, by way of paper notes and coins. Other forms of currencies include previous metals such as gold and silver, and digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Currencies serve as a backbone of the country's or countries' economy, due to the perception of value held by the popu.

There is always the possibility that selling of USD/JPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting as intervention is conducted not only by the Bank of Japan, but also by other central banks such as the ECB and Federal Reserve - this would be a co-ordinated intervention. They happen less frequently than unilateral intervention, which in this case would be by the BOJ alone.

USD/JPY does not appear flustered at all: