We get the first CPI indications from Japan for December on Tuesday 9 January Asia time, due at

2330 GMT (Monday evening January 8)

1830 US Eastern time (Monday evening)

Further moderation in inflation is expected but the core (in Japan this is excluding food, the first line in the pic below) is expected to remain above the 2% target, albeit only by 0.1%:

Tokyo area inflation data: