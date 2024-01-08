We get the first CPI indications from Japan for December on Tuesday 9 January Asia time, due at
- 2330 GMT (Monday evening January 8)
- 1830 US Eastern time (Monday evening)
Further moderation in inflation is expected but the core (in Japan this is excluding food, the first line in the pic below) is expected to remain above the 2% target, albeit only by 0.1%:
Tokyo area inflation data:
- National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example