Japanese PM Kishida

says he wants Japanese industries to carry out investments of JPY 100tln as early as possible

will host a special session of council on economic and fiscal policy early in the new year, will discuss long-term macroeconomic policy with the expert panel

Also from Japan a little earlier:

looking to sell JGBs worth around JPY 190tln for Fiscal year 2023/24

looking to make cuts in short-term bond issuance

(Info comes via Reuters citing a draft they have seen)