Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs Masata Kanda is on the wires saying:
- No change to our stance to take appropriate action on FX as needed.
- Walt commen on what specific measures we could take when asked about chance of joint FX intervention
- Won't to comment on how we assess recent USDJPY moves.
- They will not rule out any options in dealing with FX moves.
- No plaintiff like FX issue at G7, G 20 meetings as both do not have global economy set as agenda, but authorities are always in very close contact on regular basis
Won't comment, but the saber rattling - as the USDJPY trade at highest level since 1990 - continues.