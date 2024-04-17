Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs Masata Kanda is on the wires saying:

No change to our stance to take appropriate action on FX as needed.

Walt commen on what specific measures we could take when asked about chance of joint FX intervention

Won't to comment on how we assess recent USDJPY moves.

They will not rule out any options in dealing with FX moves.

No plaintiff like FX issue at G7, G 20 meetings as both do not have global economy set as agenda, but authorities are always in very close contact on regular basis

Won't comment, but the saber rattling - as the USDJPY trade at highest level since 1990 - continues.