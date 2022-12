Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura remarks relating to chip-related export curbs to China.

will take appropriate measures on chip-related export curbs to China taking into consideration each country's regulations

checking with Japanese companies on the impact of chip curbs on China, we are not hearing of any major impact

in discussion with US Commerce Sec. Raimondo on the export controls, won't comment on any details

Japan looks to be joining The Netherlands and US: