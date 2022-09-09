Japan finance minister Suzuki with verbals on the yen. Japanese authorities would like to slow it fall, those like Suzuki have been making statements during its rapid deprecviation.
Comments:
- important for forex to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals
- sharp currency moves are undesirable
- closely watching currency moves with a sense of urgency
- won't rule out any options on forex
- concerned about excess FX volatility
EUR/JPY is making a good move higher in Asia. Suzuki is concerned over broad yen weakness, although USD/JPY is main focus.