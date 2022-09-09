Japan finance minister Suzuki with verbals on the yen. Japanese authorities would like to slow it fall, those like Suzuki have been making statements during its rapid deprecviation.

Comments:

important for forex to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals

sharp currency moves are undesirable

closely watching currency moves with a sense of urgency

won't rule out any options on forex

concerned about excess FX volatility

EUR/JPY is making a good move higher in Asia. Suzuki is concerned over broad yen weakness, although USD/JPY is main focus.