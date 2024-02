Bezos has sold around USD4bn of his shares last week and this week:

sales of around $2bn began on Friday, the filing shows, and continued on Monday

follows a similar move reported last week when he sold circa $2bn worth also

sales were executed under a pre-arranged trading plan that Bezos adopted in November, which was revealed earlier this month in Amazon’s 2023 annual filing

Bezos remains the largest shareholder of the firm

Dude's got timing!