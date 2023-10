Yesterday, it seemed like there was a way forward where McHenry would be empowered as speaker until January and Jordan would have until then to lock down enough votes. But it appears that's not the plan anymore.

There's some talk of Trump for a short time but it's getting tough to find a candidate that could. At some point the market might be worried that Congressional business is stalled.

Update: Republican Steve Scalise says the party will start over on Monday.