It took Kevin McCarthy 15 votes to get elected as speaker so it's not over for Jordan but we'll see how it goes from here. Congress is voting and he's already lost 9 votes, which is more than the 5 he could afford to lose.

Don Bacon

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Anthony D'Esposito

Mario Diaz-Balart

Jake Ellzey

Andrew Garbarino

Carlos Giminez

Tony Gonzales

They have all voted for other candidates and the votes are still coming in (as you can see above, they're only on the letter 'G' as they vote alphabetically).

Some candidates have indicated they would only vote for Jordan on the first ballot as well, so it could get testy from here.

Punchbowl indicated that he would need to get around 200 votes to keep his candidacy alive.

Update: A total of 20 Republicans voted against him on the first ballot, he will need to flip 15 of them and keep all the ones he currently has.

Meanwhile, here is where things stand at PredictIt: