JOLTs job openings

US job openings have been trending lower and that's emboldened some Fed officials to call for rate cuts. We will get the latest edition of that report at 10 am ET, alongside the release of consumer confidence data from The Conference Board.

On the housing side, we will get home price data from Case-Shiller and the FHFA at 9 am ET.

In equities, Microsoft, Alphabet, AMD and Starbucks report after the close.

For more, see the economic calendar.