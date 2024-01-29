This is a somewhat familiar refrain from JPMorgan analyst Marko Kolanovic. Its difficult to argue that he is wrong, but buyers of equities don't care.

Goldman Sachs, for example:

this has been one of the most powerful short-cycle rallies we’ve ever seen

the 19% rip in $SPX over the past three months registers in the 99th percentile of market history

this type of move usually happens coming out of recessions

Anyway, back to Kolanovic: