Analysts at JP Morgan raised their economic growth forecasts for China citing policy moves and improving economic signals.

revised up the full-year growth forecast to 5.0% for 2023 (previously: 4.8%)

and 4.4% for 2024 (previously: 4.2%)

JPM are optmisistic on more policy support to come:

“Further policy measures could be announced, such as product-specific consumption support and further relaxation of administrative controls in the housing market.”

