Bloomberg with the scenario outlines from JPM's trading sales and trading desk.

  • 6.9% or lower has the potential to lift the equity benchmark between 8% and 10% ...

The desk assigns a 5% probability to that playing out.

  • “The logic here is that not only is inflation dissipating, but its pace is accelerating,”
  • “This would give increasing confidence in projections of headline inflation falling ~3% in 2023. Further, if inflation is at 3%, irrespective of the labor market conditions, it seems unlikely that the Fed would hold the terminal rate at 5%. Any Fed pivot will rip equities.”

The most likely scenario is between 7.2% to 7.4%

  • the S&P 500 climbs by 2% to 3%

while any near or above the prior reading of 7.7%

  • index is likely to sink as much as 5% should inflation exceed 7.8%

--

Info comes via Bloomberg (gated)

----

Data is due Tuesday, 13 December 2022:

usa fomc cpi 13 December 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.