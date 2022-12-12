Bloomberg with the scenario outlines from JPM's trading sales and trading desk.

6.9% or lower has the potential to lift the equity benchmark between 8% and 10% ...

The desk assigns a 5% probability to that playing out.

“The logic here is that not only is inflation dissipating, but its pace is accelerating,”

“This would give increasing confidence in projections of headline inflation falling ~3% in 2023. Further, if inflation is at 3%, irrespective of the labor market conditions, it seems unlikely that the Fed would hold the terminal rate at 5%. Any Fed pivot will rip equities.”

The most likely scenario is between 7.2% to 7.4%

the S&P 500 climbs by 2% to 3%

while any near or above the prior reading of 7.7%

index is likely to sink as much as 5% should inflation exceed 7.8%

Info comes via Bloomberg (gated)

Data is due Tuesday, 13 December 2022:

