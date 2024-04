JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon is on the wires saying:

There is a chance stagflation could happen again

The US economy is unbelievable and booming.

Even if we go into a recession, the US consumer is in good shape

The comments are in contrast to the data seen today that showed S&P Global manufacturing and service PMI's lower. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index was also on the weak side.

US stocks remain reported with the S&P index up 1.13% and the NASDAQ up 1.50%.