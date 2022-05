Tech stocks in China are on the rise (and in HK).

You may recall:

JPM amended the note to read 'unattractive' but the 'uninvestable' did leak out on a few notes.

Since then though (note was from late March) JPM have flipped:

have lifted their views on at least 15 Chinese tech firms (including Tencent and Alibaba)

JPM say now that the uncertainty around tech stocks was starting to recede after a slew of recent regulatory announcements