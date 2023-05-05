Full Story

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, travels to mainland China this month for the first time in four years, sources said, the latest in a series of visits by top foreign financial executives since the lifting of tough COVID-19 curbs.

The trip comes as JPMorgan hosts three conferences in the financial hub of Shanghai at the end of the month, said four sources, who all have direct knowledge of the matter.

JPMorgan will host the Morgan Tech Exchange conference, the China New Economy Forum and the Global China Summit over a three-day day period in Shanghai towards the end of this month, according to two of the sources.

- Now, people's travel plans aren't usual a concern of mine, but this would be further evidence that the world's financial institutions are making moves to enter the cash panda that is China