Prior was +0.2%

June advance reading was 0.0%

Ex autos -0.8% vs +0.3% expected (prior was 0.0%, revised to -0.3%)

July advance reading +0.4%

June year-over-year sales -0.6% vs +0.5% prior

Sales ex autos y/y -3.3%

Vehicle sales are the only thing holding up sales and I wonder how much of that is delayed orders because Canadian auto inventories are low relative to the US.

In any case, the market is focused on the ex-autos number rather than the headline and advance number. USD/CAD is up 37 pips to 1.3586 and a few more pips on this.