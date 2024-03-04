It looks like the US Supreme Court will issue its ruling on whether or not former US President Trump will be banned from running for President again.

Colorado's Supreme Court said in December that Trump could not stand for election in the state because he had "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" (ie in relation to Trump inciting 2021's January 6 riot at the Capitol building in Washington DC). Such behaviour is not permitted under the US Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Trump's lawyers argued against the ruling in Colorado to the US Supreme Court.

US Supreme officials issued an update on Sunday to reveal that an unspecified Supreme Court ruling would be published on Monday. Given that the following day is 'Super Tuesday', when 15 states, including Colorado, will host primary elections for voters to pick their party candidates for November's presidential election, the announcement appears likely to be about Trump's insurrection.

Political pundits expect the US Supreme Court to vote along party lines to reject Colorado's ruling and allow Trump to stand in the state.

I suspect the decision will not impact financial markets, but a heads up to be prepared just in case.

Trump's announced policies are for bigger deficits, a smaller labor force, & massive tariffs point to higher interest rates for longer,. So there is plenty of concern for markets, but not yet. November is a long way off.