Politics is a tough game.

Two months ago, Kevn McCarthy was the House majority speaker and today he announced that he won't run in the 2024 election.

However he was pushed out by some of the same tea-party style Republicans that pushed him as high as third-lin-line for the Presidency. In the WSJ, he revealed that he won't run but he does say "I know my work is only getting started."

McCarthy said he will "continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office" and doesn't elaborate beyond that. I wouldn't be surprised to see him with a White House role if Trump wins as many argue that the fights between the two men are fiction.