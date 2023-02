Guangdong is a province in South China on the South China Sea. Looking for solid growth this year of 6% according to a local government work report. Local media with the info.

population circa 126 mn (the most populous province of China)

largest economy compared with any other province

its Pearl River Delta Economic Zone is a Chinese megalopolis and a centre for high tech, manufacturing and trade

home to two of the four top Chinese cities (Guangzhou and Shenzhen)