Next week, the Federal Reserve rate decision will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 PM ET followed by the press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM ET. That rate decision will highlight the economic releases and events for the trading week starting April 29.

Also on the economic calendar:

Monday, April 29

German CPI. Estimate 0.6%

Tuesday, April 30

China PMI. Expectations 50.3 versus 50.8 last month

Canada GDP MoM (8:30 AM ET). Estimate 0.3% versus 0.6% last month.

US employment cost index for the first quarter (10 AM ET). 1.0% versus 0.9% last quarter

US consumer confidence (10 AM ET). Estimate 104.0 versus 104.7 last month

Wednesday, May 1

New Zealand employment statistics (6:45 PM ET, Tuesday). Employment change 0.3% versus 0.4% last quarter. Unemployment rate 4.3% versus 4.0 present

US ADP nonfarm employment change (8:15 AM ET). Estimate 180K versus 184K last month

US ISM manufacturing (10 AM ET). Estimate 50.0 versus 50.3 last month

US JOLTs job openings (10 AM ET). Estimate 8.68 million versus 8.76 million last month

Federal Reserve interest rate decision (2 PM ET). No change expected

Federal Reserve press conference (2:30 PM ET)

Thursday, May 2

Swiss CPI MoM (2:30 AM ET). Estimate 0.2% versus 0.0% last month.

US initial jobless claims (8:30 AM ET). Estimate 210K versus 207K last week.

Bank of Canada's Macklem speaks (8:45 AM ET)

Friday, May 3

US jobs statistics (8:30 AM ET). Non-farm payroll estimate 250K versus 303K last month. Unemployment rate 3.8% versus 3.8% last month. Average hourly earnings of 0.3% versus 0.3% last month.

US ISM services PMI (10 AM ET). Estimate 52.0 versus 51.4 last month.

In addition to the key economic releases,the earnings calendar next week will once again be full of a number of key large-cap stocks. Below is a sampling of the major releases for each trading day (* is after the close):

Monday, April 29

Domino's Pizza

Phillips

Paramount*

Logitech*

Tuesday, April 30

PayPal

Lily

3M

McDonald's

Coca-Cola

Amazon *

AMD*

Super Micro Computers*

Starbucks*

Pinterest

Wednesday, May 1

Pfizer

CVS

MasterCard

Marriott

Qualcomm *

Carvana *

Thursday, May 2

Peloton

Moderna

Apple *

Coinbas *

Block *

DraftKings *

Fortinet *

Friday, May 3

Hersey

* After the close. The