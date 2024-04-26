Next week, the Federal Reserve rate decision will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 PM ET followed by the press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM ET. That rate decision will highlight the economic releases and events for the trading week starting April 29.
Also on the economic calendar:
Monday, April 29
- German CPI. Estimate 0.6%
Tuesday, April 30
- China PMI. Expectations 50.3 versus 50.8 last month
- Canada GDP MoM (8:30 AM ET). Estimate 0.3% versus 0.6% last month.
- US employment cost index for the first quarter (10 AM ET). 1.0% versus 0.9% last quarter
- US consumer confidence (10 AM ET). Estimate 104.0 versus 104.7 last month
Wednesday, May 1
- New Zealand employment statistics (6:45 PM ET, Tuesday). Employment change 0.3% versus 0.4% last quarter. Unemployment rate 4.3% versus 4.0 present
- US ADP nonfarm employment change (8:15 AM ET). Estimate 180K versus 184K last month
- US ISM manufacturing (10 AM ET). Estimate 50.0 versus 50.3 last month
- US JOLTs job openings (10 AM ET). Estimate 8.68 million versus 8.76 million last month
- Federal Reserve interest rate decision (2 PM ET). No change expected
- Federal Reserve press conference (2:30 PM ET)
Thursday, May 2
- Swiss CPI MoM (2:30 AM ET). Estimate 0.2% versus 0.0% last month.
- US initial jobless claims (8:30 AM ET). Estimate 210K versus 207K last week.
- Bank of Canada's Macklem speaks (8:45 AM ET)
Friday, May 3
- US jobs statistics (8:30 AM ET). Non-farm payroll estimate 250K versus 303K last month. Unemployment rate 3.8% versus 3.8% last month. Average hourly earnings of 0.3% versus 0.3% last month.
- US ISM services PMI (10 AM ET). Estimate 52.0 versus 51.4 last month.
In addition to the key economic releases,the earnings calendar next week will once again be full of a number of key large-cap stocks. Below is a sampling of the major releases for each trading day (* is after the close):
Monday, April 29
- Domino's Pizza
- Phillips
- Paramount*
- Logitech*
Tuesday, April 30
- PayPal
- Lily
- 3M
- McDonald's
- Coca-Cola
- Amazon *
- AMD*
- Super Micro Computers*
- Starbucks*
Wednesday, May 1
- Pfizer
- CVS
- MasterCard
- Marriott
- Qualcomm *
- Carvana *
Thursday, May 2
- Peloton
- Moderna
- Apple *
- Coinbas *
- Block *
- DraftKings *
- Fortinet *
Friday, May 3
- Hersey
* After the close. The