Next week, the Federal Reserve rate decision will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 PM ET followed by the press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM ET. That rate decision will highlight the economic releases and events for the trading week starting April 29.

Also on the economic calendar:

Monday, April 29

  • German CPI. Estimate 0.6%

Tuesday, April 30

  • China PMI. Expectations 50.3 versus 50.8 last month
  • Canada GDP MoM (8:30 AM ET). Estimate 0.3% versus 0.6% last month.
  • US employment cost index for the first quarter (10 AM ET). 1.0% versus 0.9% last quarter
  • US consumer confidence (10 AM ET). Estimate 104.0 versus 104.7 last month

Wednesday, May 1

  • New Zealand employment statistics (6:45 PM ET, Tuesday). Employment change 0.3% versus 0.4% last quarter. Unemployment rate 4.3% versus 4.0 present
  • US ADP nonfarm employment change (8:15 AM ET). Estimate 180K versus 184K last month
  • US ISM manufacturing (10 AM ET). Estimate 50.0 versus 50.3 last month
  • US JOLTs job openings (10 AM ET). Estimate 8.68 million versus 8.76 million last month
  • Federal Reserve interest rate decision (2 PM ET). No change expected
  • Federal Reserve press conference (2:30 PM ET)

Thursday, May 2

  • Swiss CPI MoM (2:30 AM ET). Estimate 0.2% versus 0.0% last month.
  • US initial jobless claims (8:30 AM ET). Estimate 210K versus 207K last week.
  • Bank of Canada's Macklem speaks (8:45 AM ET)

Friday, May 3

  • US jobs statistics (8:30 AM ET). Non-farm payroll estimate 250K versus 303K last month. Unemployment rate 3.8% versus 3.8% last month. Average hourly earnings of 0.3% versus 0.3% last month.
  • US ISM services PMI (10 AM ET). Estimate 52.0 versus 51.4 last month.

In addition to the key economic releases,the earnings calendar next week will once again be full of a number of key large-cap stocks. Below is a sampling of the major releases for each trading day (* is after the close):

Monday, April 29

  • Domino's Pizza
  • Phillips
  • Paramount*
  • Logitech*

Tuesday, April 30

  • PayPal
  • Lily
  • 3M
  • McDonald's
  • Coca-Cola
  • Amazon *
  • AMD*
  • Super Micro Computers*
  • Starbucks*
  • Pinterest

Wednesday, May 1

  • Pfizer
  • CVS
  • MasterCard
  • Marriott
  • Qualcomm *
  • Carvana *

Thursday, May 2

  • Peloton
  • Moderna
  • Apple *
  • Coinbas *
  • Block *
  • DraftKings *
  • Fortinet *

Friday, May 3

  • Hersey

* After the close. The