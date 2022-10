Kremlin comments hitting the wires:

Putin likely to sign laws incorporating annexed regions today.

We will wait for a change of Kyiv''s position (on negotiating) or a change of president.

From the very beginning, Russia has wanted to solve the conflict through negotiations.

We do not want to take part in the West's rhetoric on nuclear weapons.

Been a definite shift over past 48hrs from the Kremlin, with regards to claiming they want to negotiate.