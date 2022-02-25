Sanctions will work on basis of reciprocity

Says sanctions on Russia will cause problems but they will be solvable

Relations will normalise once people understand why Russia was forced to act in Ukraine

Declines to comment on how long military operations in Ukraine will last

I think as long as there are no major sanctions against Russia on SWIFT and energy, the retaliatory sanctions are also not going to be too impactful. I'm sure Russia would be more than happy with Europe buying more oil/gas from Russia at exorbitant prices.