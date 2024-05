Stanley Druckenmiller

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box", Stanley Druckenmiller revealed that he cut his stake in Nvidia and a lot of other positions in March after riding the stock from $150 to $900. The reason is mostly due to some profit-taking as he admitted that "AI might be a little overhyped now" and a lot of what he recognized has become recognized by the marketplace. Nevertheless, he remains bullish on AI in the long term.

