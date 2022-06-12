A statement over the weekend from Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas:
- Libya is currently losing more than 1,100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production
- most of the oil fields are closed, except for the Hamada field and the Mellitah complex, while the Al-Wafa field continues operations from time to time.
- “ ... it appears that the closure instructions were issued by an official body, the Petroleum Facilities Guard in the closure areas”, Aoun said.
Not a lot more further detail at this stage.