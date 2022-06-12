A statement over the weekend from Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas:

Libya is currently losing more than 1,100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production

most of the oil fields are closed, except for the Hamada field and the Mellitah complex, while the Al-Wafa field continues operations from time to time.

“ ... it appears that the closure instructions were issued by an official body, the Petroleum Facilities Guard in the closure areas”, Aoun said.

Not a lot more further detail at this stage.