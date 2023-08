All eyes are on China at the moment as efforts to revive the economy appear to be floundering and the market is losing faith. That's led to risk aversion with S&P 500 futures down 25 points despite Treasury yields down 5-7 bps.

In terms of economic data, nothing is scheduled today for the US but there is a 30-year TIPS auction at 1 pm. The speakers' calendar is also bare.

For Canada, we get the July PPI report at 8:30 am ET.