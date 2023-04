Swiss Lower House has voted to retrospectively reject the 109bn CHF rescue package for CS.

On Tuesday the upper house approved the package

Uh -oh.

Given the divergent votes between the upper and lower houses the bill will now enter a period of negotiation in a joint conciliation committee (made up of members from both chambers) to try to reach an agreement on a compromise that would pass both houses. If an agreement cannot be reached, or votes on the compromise fail, the bill fails.