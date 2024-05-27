Scholz Macron

French President Macron made rare state visit to Germany today and the pair of leaders released a joint op-ed making a renewed call for EU integration.

This is the heart of it:

Germany and France are convinced that the EU needs more innovation, more single market, more investment, more level playing field and less bureaucracy.

They talk about an ambitious techological policy but the past 20-years have shown that both countries lag far behind the US and it's not clear how they could join forces to bridge that.

They also talk about lowering barriers in the single market, decarbonizing and 'truly integrating' financial markets. That could be done with harmonized corporate insolvency low, tax law and EU-wide investment products. Those are some good ideas but I don't know if the appetite is there politically to get it done in the EU.