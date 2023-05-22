With little in terms of economic releases to work with, markets are still largely getting a feel of things involving the US debt ceiling. There were some concerns late last week and that is perhaps what also weighed on the dollar, with the supposed breakout last week being checked back as noted here.

EUR/USD and USD/JPY are both flattish at around 1.0800 and 137.85 respectively, while GBP/USD is lightly lower by 0.15% at 1.2425 currently. Elsewhere, the franc is holding higher by 0.3% against the dollar with USD/CHF down to 0.8970 on the day.

Looking at broader markets, equities are keeping more tentative in Europe with US futures also little changed to holding marginally lower. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are slightly lower on the day but that's just a mild move in comparison to the jump higher on Friday.

As such, the antipodeans are also not having much to work with as we see AUD/USD down 0.3% to 0.6630 and NZD/USD down 0.3% to 0.6265 near the lows for the day. That said, the ranges are decent at best as traders are settling into the new week for now.