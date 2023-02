The major European stock indices are closing with mixed results:

German Dax rose 52.45 points or 0.35%

France's CAC felt -5.31 points or -0.07%

UK the FTSE 100 fell -10.57 points or -0.104%

Spain's Ibex rose 64.10 points or 0.71%

Italy FTSE MIB rose 104.13 points or 0.39%

In the European debt market at the benchmark 10 year yields are going out modestly lower.