The major European indices are closing higher. The UK FTSE 100 is the exception with a modest decline on the day.

German DAX, +0.51%

France CAC, +0.69%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.11%

Spain's Ibex +0.52%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.16%

For the week with 2 trading days left, the major indices are mostly lower: