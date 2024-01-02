The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX +0.11%

France CAC, -0.16%

UK FTSE 100, -0.15%

Spain's Ibex, +0.79%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.58%

The final PMI manufacturing data was released today:

Spanish Manufacturing PMI : Recorded at 46.2, slightly below the forecast of 46.3 but still indicating a contraction (below 50).

Italian Manufacturing PMI : Came in at 45.3, surpassing both the forecast (44.3) and the preliminary month's figure (44.4), yet remains in contraction territory.

French Final Manufacturing PMI : Reported at 42.1, slightly above the forecast and preliminary value of 42.0.

German Final Manufacturing PMI : Registered at 43.3, slightly higher than the forecast of 43.1 and the preliminary figure of 43.1, indicating a contraction.

Final Manufacturing PMI: Stood at 44.4, marginally above the forecast of 44.2 and the previous value, but still reflecting a contraction in the sector.

Bad news is good news for ECB monetary policy, and the manufacturing sector is certainly in a contractionary environment.

Bank of Spain and ECB voting member De Cos said today that uncertainty over data remains high but sees inflation continue its downward trend