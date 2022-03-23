The major European indices are ending the session with declines on the day. The provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, -1.4%
  • France's CAC, -1.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.9%

The European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower. The UK 10 year yield is leading the way with the -6.8% decline. The UK spring budget slashed growth for 2022.

European yields are lower

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

In the US stock market ,the major indices are trading lower although the NASDAQ index did erase a -175 point decline.

  • Dow industrial average -309 points or -0.89% at 34498
  • S&P index -27.68 points or -0.62% at 4483.50
  • NASDAQ index -44.45 points or -0.32% 14063.50
  • Russell 2000 is -12.58 points or -0.60% at 2075.73

In the US debt market, the yields are down on the day taking a breather from the sharp rise to the upside seen recently.

  • two year yield 2.132%, -3.6 basis points
  • five year yield 2.361%, -4.2 basis points
  • 10 year yield 2.348%, -3.6 basis points
  • 30 year yield 2.559%, -4.6 basis points

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $16 billion a 20 year notes at 1 PM ET.

In the forex market, the AUD is the strongest of the majors while the GBP is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains verse the EUR, GBP and JPY and declines vs the AUD, CHF and near unchanged verse the CAD and NZD.

