The fall in the US stocks helped to reverse the European stocks over the last few hours of trading. The major indices are all closing lower on the day (the UK FTSE 100 is near unchanged).

The final numbers are showing:

  • German DAX, -1.2%
  • France's CAC, -0.54%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.08%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.58%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.95%

The highs for the day in those major indices saw the:

  • German DAX, +1.38%
  • France;s CAC, +1.34%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.12%
  • Spain's Ibex, +151%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.02%

Looking at the US market now, the major indices are trading at session lows:

In the US debt market:

  • 2 year yield 2.54%, -9.0 basis points
  • 5 year yield 2.773%, -8.9 basis points
  • 10 year yield 2.740%, -8.8 basis points
  • 30 year yield 2.836%, -5.7 basis points

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing modestly higher with the exception of the UK 10 year yield:

In the forex market, the  JPY  is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD is higher from earlier levels in the North American session.

