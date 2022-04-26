The fall in the US stocks helped to reverse the European stocks over the last few hours of trading. The major indices are all closing lower on the day (the UK FTSE 100 is near unchanged).
The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX, -1.2%
- France's CAC, -0.54%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.08%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.58%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.95%
The highs for the day in those major indices saw the:
- German DAX, +1.38%
- France;s CAC, +1.34%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.12%
- Spain's Ibex, +151%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.02%
Looking at the US market now, the major indices are trading at session lows:
- Dow industrial average is down -592.8 points or -1.73% at 33457.05
- S&P is down 88.74 points or -2.06% at 4207.30
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
index is down -423 points or -3.25% at 12582
- Russell 2000 is down 44.42 points or -2.27% at 1909.75
In the US debt market:
- 2 year yield 2.54%, -9.0 basis points
- 5 year yield 2.773%, -8.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 2.740%, -8.8 basis points
- 30 year yield 2.836%, -5.7 basis points
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing modestly higher with the exception of the UK 10 year yield:
In the forex market, the JPY
JPY
The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs).
is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD is higher from earlier levels in the North American session.
