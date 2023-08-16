The major US indices are trading mixed in early US trading:

Dow Industrial Average is higher. It index is currently up 142 points or 0.41% of 35092

S&P index is near unchanged. It's index is up 6 points or 0.14% of 4444.

NASDAQ index is lower. It's index is down -28 points or -0.22% 13602

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed as well with the shorter end lower and the longer end higher:

2-year yield 4.922%, -3.1 basis points

5-year yield 4.349%, -2.9 basis points

10-year yield 4.209%, -1.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.332%, +1.4 basis points

Taking a look around other markets shows: