The major US indices are trading mixed in early US trading:
- Dow Industrial Average is higher. It index is currently up 142 points or 0.41% of 35092
- S&P index is near unchanged. It's index is up 6 points or 0.14% of 4444.
- NASDAQ index is lower. It's index is down -28 points or -0.22% 13602
Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed as well with the shorter end lower and the longer end higher:
- 2-year yield 4.922%, -3.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.349%, -2.9 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.209%, -1.2 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.332%, +1.4 basis points
Taking a look around other markets shows:
- Crude oil is up $0.14 or 0.17% or $81.14. The low price today and reached down to $80.52.
- Gold is up $3 or 0.16% at $1904.73
- Silver is up $0.16 or 0.68% at $22.64
- Bitcoin is trading steady at $29,100. It was trading at $29,127 near the opening of New York session.