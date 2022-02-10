The major    indices  are giving up some of their gains from yesterday. Recall from yesterday the:

Near the open today, the major indices are now showing

  • Dow industrial average -250 points or -0.7% at 35515
  • S&P index -47 points or -1.02% at 4540.67
  • NASDAQ index -204 points or -1.41% of 14288
  • Russell 2000-26 points or -1.26% 2057.59

In between yesterday and today, CPI inflation rose higher than expected at 7.5% year on year. That's a new four decade high, and higher than the 7.3% expected.

Technically, the S&P has moved back below its 100 day moving average currently at 4573.76 (see blue line in the chart above). Last Wednesday, the price also closed above its 100 day moving average only to gap lower the next day. There should be resistance against the 100 day MA again. On the downside, the 50% of the 2022 range comes in at 4520.62. That is the next downside target on the daily chart. Move below that level and stay below would have traders refocused on the 200 day MA at 4451.32 (green line on the chart above).

S&P
S&P index moved back below its 100 day moving average