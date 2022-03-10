The a sharp rise yesterday has given way to losses today. However the good news is that the declines are relatively modest compared to the sharp gains from yesterday (and certainly off their low levels for the day).

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -112.20 points or -0.34% at 33174.08

S&P index -18.36 points or -0.43% at 4259.51

NASDAQ index -125.57 points or -0.95% at 13129.97

Russell 2000-4.61 points or -0.23% at 2011.67

Things could have been much worse. At session lows, the:

Dow was down -466.49 points or -1.4%

S&P was down -69.18 points or -1.62%

NASDAQ was down -309.26 points or -2.33%

In the forex market today, the AUD was the strongest of the majors while the EUR was the weakest.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies