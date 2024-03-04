The major US stock indices are trading lower to start the new trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average down 136 points or -0.35% at 38951.64
- S&P index down -5.73 points or -0.11% at 5130.42
- NASDAQ index down -22 points or -0.13% at 16256.50
Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000, it is trading higher up 11.34 points or 0.55% at 2087.40.
Yields in the US are not helping. The yields trade near highs for the day:
- two year yield 4.589%, +5.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.211%, +5.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.230% +4.9 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.376% +4.9 basis points
looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is up $0.14 or 0.81% at $80.12. On Friday the price reached $80.85 which was the highest level since November 7, 2023
- Gold is up $12.50 or 0.60% at $2095.17
- Bitcoin is trading near highs at $65,896