The major US stock indices are trading lower to start the new trading week:

Dow Industrial Average down 136 points or -0.35% at 38951.64

S&P index down -5.73 points or -0.11% at 5130.42

NASDAQ index down -22 points or -0.13% at 16256.50

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000, it is trading higher up 11.34 points or 0.55% at 2087.40.

Yields in the US are not helping. The yields trade near highs for the day:

two year yield 4.589%, +5.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.211%, +5.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.230% +4.9 basis points

30-year yield 4.376% +4.9 basis points

looking at other markets: