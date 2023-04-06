Major stock indices are opening lower in the US. The S&P and NASDAQ are working on their third consecutive data the downside.

A snapshot of the market five minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average -45.40 points or -0.14% at 33437.33
  • S&P index -15.73 points or -0.38% at 4074.64
  • NASDAQ index -91.26 points or -0.76% at 11905.60
  • Russell 2000 index is -5.32 points or -0.30% at 1746.85

Looking at the US debt market, yields have reversed back higher in the short end after a dip on the higher-than-expected initial jobless claims (due to seasonals):

  • 2 year yield 3.779%, up 1.6 basis points
  • 5 year yield 3.351% +0.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.290% +0.3 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.545% -1.1 basis points

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading down $7.60 or -0.3% at $2013.60
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.11 or -0.44% at $24.79
  • WTI crude oil is trading marginally lower $80.47
  • Bitcoin is trading below $28,000 at $27,900. The high for the day came in at $28,191. The low was at $27,723.