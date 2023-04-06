Major stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower in the US. The S&P and NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term are working on their third consecutive data the downside.

A snapshot of the market five minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average -45.40 points or -0.14% at 33437.33

S&P index -15.73 points or -0.38% at 4074.64

NASDAQ index -91.26 points or -0.76% at 11905.60

Russell 2000 index is -5.32 points or -0.30% at 1746.85

Looking at the US debt market, yields have reversed back higher in the short end after a dip on the higher-than-expected initial jobless claims (due to seasonals):

2 year yield 3.779%, up 1.6 basis points

5 year yield 3.351% +0.7 basis points

10 year yield 3.290% +0.3 basis points

30 year yield 3.545% -1.1 basis points

In other markets: