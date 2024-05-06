The major US stock indices are set to open higher for the trading day and for the new trading week.

Last week after moving lower the first few days of the week, the major indices rebounded higher help by a less hawkish Fed, and weaker-than-expected US jobs report which pushed yields lower and stocks higher on Friday.

The broader S&P index rose 1.26% on Friday. The NASDAQ index rose 1.99%.

In premarket trading, the futures are point gains of 0.3% to around 0.4%: