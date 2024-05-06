A major US indices are trading higher in early US trading with the NASDAQ and leading the way. A snapshot of the market a minute into the open showing:

Dow Industrial Average was up 161.09 points or 0.42% at 38836.78.

S&P index of 28.57 points or 0.56% at 5156.37.

NASDAQ index up 104.08 points or 0.64% at 16260.50.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 18.18 points or 0.89 percent at 2053.90.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are little changed after trading lower early in the day:

2- year yield 4.809%, +0.4 basis points

5-year yield 4.485%, +0.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.501%, +0.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.63%, +0.3 basis points

The economic calendar is void of any releases today. The UK is on holiday.

We do have fed speakers:

Richmond Fed Pres Barkin speaks at 12:50 PM ET.

NY Fed Pres. Williams speaks at 1 PM ET

Last week the Federal Reserve Rates unchanged. Fed Chair Powell was thought to be less hawkish saying that he does not expect a rate hike – taking that off the table at least for now.

His view was somewhat supported by the weaker US jobs report on Friday which sought non-farm payroll jobs increased by 175K versus 238 Ks fit. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% from 3.8% while the average YoY declined to 3.9% its lowest level since early 2021.