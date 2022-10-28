The major US indices are closing near the high for the day and ending a solid week with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The Dow is on track for the best October, and on pace for the best month since January 1976 (with one more day to go). The NASDAQ was the outperforming index today with a gain of close to 3%.

The Dow is now up for its 4th consecutive week. That is the longest streak since 2021. The S&P and NASDAQ is posting its 2nd straight weekly gain.

Dow industrial average is up 828.52 points or 2.59% at 32861.81

S&P index is up 93.78 points or 2.46% at 3901.07

NASDAQ index is up 309.79 points or 2.87% at 11102.46

Russell 2000 is up 40.59 points or 2.25% at 1846.92

For the week:

Dow industrial average is up 5.72%

S&P index is up 3.95%

NASDAQ index is up 2.25%.

Russell 2000 was the biggest performer with a 6.01% gain

For the month of October so far:

Dow industrial average is up 14.44%

S&P index is up 8.84%

NASDAQ index is up 4.98%

Russell 2000 is up 10.95%