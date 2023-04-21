The markets traded in relatively narrow trading range today and for the week.

Looking at the low to high trading ranges for the major indices:

That's not a lot of movement. The market is non-trending, but a slew of earnings (Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Boeing, McDonald's, Intel, GM, 3M, Southwest air, etc.) next week will likely lead to something bigger and better next week. So be aware. Be prepared.

In trading today today, the major indices are closing with modest gains. The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average was 22.45 points or 0.07% at 33809.10
  • S&P index up 3.73 points or 0.09% at 4133.53
  • NASDAQ index of 12.89 points or 0.11% at 12072.45
  • Russell 2000 rose 1.808 points or 0.10% at 1791.50

For the trading week, all the major indices closed lower:

  • Dow industrial average fell -0.23%. The decline was the 1st decline after 4 weeks of gains.
  • S&P index fell -0.10%
  • NASDAQ index fell -0.42%
  • Russell 2000 bucked the trend with a gain of 0.58%