The markets traded in relatively narrow trading range today and for the week.
Looking at the low to high trading ranges for the major indices:
- The NASDAQ index range for the week was only 258 points. That was the lowest range since December 2021.
- The S&P index range for the week was 55.62 points. That is the lowest range going back to November 2021.
- The Dow Jones industrial average range of 340.88 points was its lowest range going back to August 2021.
That's not a lot of movement. The market is non-trending, but a slew of earnings (Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Boeing, McDonald's, Intel, GM, 3M, Southwest air, etc.) next week will likely lead to something bigger and better next week. So be aware. Be prepared.
In trading today today, the major indices are closing with modest gains. The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average was 22.45 points or 0.07% at 33809.10
- S&P index up 3.73 points or 0.09% at 4133.53
- NASDAQ index of 12.89 points or 0.11% at 12072.45
- Russell 2000 rose 1.808 points or 0.10% at 1791.50
For the trading week, all the major indices closed lower:
- Dow industrial average fell -0.23%. The decline was the 1st decline after 4 weeks of gains.
- S&P index fell -0.10%
- NASDAQ index fell -0.42%
- Russell 2000 bucked the trend with a gain of 0.58%