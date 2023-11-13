The NASDAQ index is the last of the major indices to tick into positive territory. The index moved to a high of 13805.11. That took the index up 7.0 points on the day.

The S&P index has traded as high as 6.53 points on the day, while the Dow Industrial Average has reached a session high of +122.73 points on the day.

Some stocks leading the charge today include:

  • Rivian, +.07%
  • Boston Scientific +4.98%
  • Boeing, +4.32%
  • Tesla +4.12%
  • Stryker, +4.06%
  • DoorDash, +3.08%

Some losers today include:

  • Celsius -3.78%
  • Whirlpool -1.84%
  • Gilead -1.63%
  • Nike -1.61%
  • AMD, -1.53%
  • Pfizer -1.42%
  • Intel -1.29%