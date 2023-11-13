The NASDAQ index is the last of the major indices to tick into positive territory. The index moved to a high of 13805.11. That took the index up 7.0 points on the day.
The S&P index has traded as high as 6.53 points on the day, while the Dow Industrial Average has reached a session high of +122.73 points on the day.
Some stocks leading the charge today include:
- Rivian, +.07%
- Boston Scientific +4.98%
- Boeing, +4.32%
- Tesla +4.12%
- Stryker, +4.06%
- DoorDash, +3.08%
Some losers today include:
- Celsius -3.78%
- Whirlpool -1.84%
- Gilead -1.63%
- Nike -1.61%
- AMD, -1.53%
- Pfizer -1.42%
- Intel -1.29%