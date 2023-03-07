The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening up little changed as traders await the testimony of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at 10 AM ET. Market sentiment Market Sentiment Market sentiment is a psychological attitude that captures the mood and attitude of investors, usually towards a specific security or asset. This sentiment can be segregated into a bullish or bearish mood in the market. As such, certain trading activity or price behavior will also impact market sentiment.For example, bullish sentiment indicates a growth in the price of securities, whereas a bearish sentiment sees falling prices. Many traders use broader market sentiment or sentiment data to hel Market sentiment is a psychological attitude that captures the mood and attitude of investors, usually towards a specific security or asset. This sentiment can be segregated into a bullish or bearish mood in the market. As such, certain trading activity or price behavior will also impact market sentiment.For example, bullish sentiment indicates a growth in the price of securities, whereas a bearish sentiment sees falling prices. Many traders use broader market sentiment or sentiment data to hel Read this Term will be dictated by the nuances of his comments (and the markets interpretation). Price action can be volatile. So be aware. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average down -10.83 points or -0.03% at 33420.62

S&P index -2.32 points or -0.06% at 4046.11

NASDAQ index up 5.26 points or 0.05% at 11680.00

Russell 2000 up 1.11 points or 0.03% at 1898.46

The S&P index is working on a three day up streak. The Dow Industrial Average has been up for four consecutive days.

The NASDAQ index is trading above and below its 200 hour moving average at 11677.25 (see green line in the chart below). The 100 hour moving average is below that moving average at 11624.55 (see blue line in the chart below).

After Powell's prepared text is released at 10 AM ET, those moving averages will be the key barometer for bullish and bearish. Breaking below both of those moving average levels would be more bearish from a technical perspective (see green and blue lines in the chart below). Stay above is more bullish.

The 50% midpoint of the move down from the February high comes in at 11771.58. Getting above that level would increase bullish bias.

NASDAQ index trades near 200 and 100 hour MAs

In the US the debt market yields are lower but off their lowest levels: