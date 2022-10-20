The US major indices are opening with mixed results. The S&P and NASDAQ are down marginally. The Dow industrial average is higher. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 46 points or 0.15% at 30470.05
  • S&P index down 4.95 points or -0.13% at 3690.20
  • NASDAQ index -10.32 points or -0.10% at 10670.19
  • Russell 2000 unchanged at 1725.80

in the US debt market yields have moved higher after trading little changed in early New York trading:

  • 2 year 4.603%, +5.2 basis points
  • 5 year 4.394% +4.3 basis points
  • 10 year 4.173% +4.5 basis points
  • 30 year 4.169% +4.3 basis points

UK PM Truss resigned. The GBPUSD is trading higher in the day but off its highest levels and back below its 100 hour moving average 1.1275. The current price trades at 1.1263. It would take a move back above the 100 hour moving average to give the buyers more control and confidence. The high price 1.1306 before rotating back to the downside.

The UK 10 year yield is trading near unchanged at 3.878% and near the middle of the trading range. The high yield reached 4.019%. The low yield was near 3.75% today. The most recent cycle high on October 12 reached 4.632%. The UK FTSE 100 is currently trading down -0.23%. It's high price reached the 6952.10. It's low price was at 6894.85. It currently trades near the low at 6906.818.

For a look at the technicals in some of the major currency pairs Click on the link below.

US existing home sales for the month of September will be released at 10 AM ET with the expectations of 4.70M vs. 4.80M last month.

The leading index for September will also be released with expectations of -0.3% vs. -0.3% below last month.