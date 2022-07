The major US indices were trading higher in the premarket, but are opening and moving lower. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -22 points at -0.08% at 31870

S&P -8.6 points or -0.22% at 3952.55

NASDAQ index -60 points at -0.49% at 11774.62

Russell 2000 -7.95 points or -0.44% at 1798.03