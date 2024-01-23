The major US stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow sapping it three day win streak after closing at record levels yesterday. The S&P index closed higher and made a new all-time high close in the process. The NASDAQ index led the way with a gain of 0.43%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average -96.36 points or -0.25% at 37905.46

S&P index +14.17 points or 0.29% at 4864.61

NASDAQ index up 65.65 points or 0.43% at 15425.93

The small-cap Russell 2000 index fell -7.11 points or -0.36% at 1976.26.