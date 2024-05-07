The major US indices are opening modestly higher:

Dow Industrial Average average is trading up 50 points or +0.13% at 38902.25.

S&P index up 11.16 points or 0.22% at 5191.89.

NASDAQ index up 25.71 points or 0.16% at 16374.96.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading up 4.50 points or 0.22% at 2065.17.

Looking at some of the favorite stocks:

Palantir is trading down -10.47% after for guidance disappointed.

Disney shares are trading down -8.21% at $106.88 after disappointing revenues

Tesla shares are down -2.61%. China EV sales were disappointing overnight.

Nvidia shares are trading down $-11 or -1.21% at $910.75

Apple shares are trading up 1.06%

Celcius shares are trading down -6.67% after disappointing revenues due to inventory issues.

Looking at the US yield curve, yields are lower especially out the curve ahead of the coupon auctions over the next three trading days. Today the U.S. Treasury will auction off three-year notes, tomorrow 10 year note, and on Thursday 30 year bonds: