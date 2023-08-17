The major US stock indices are now all in negative territory as London/European traders look to exit for the day.

The NASDAQ index is leading the way once again. The last 2 days has seen the NASDAQ index fall by around 1.1% on each of the trading days. The current price for the index is down around -0.50%. For the week the index is down -1.69%. From its most recent high, the index has fallen -7.26% (to session lows today)

The S&P index is trading down -0.15% and trades to the lowest level since July 10. For its trading week the index is currently down -1.44%. The S&P index is down -4.56% from its recent high on July 27.

The Dow industrial average is down 50 points or -0.14%. For the trading week, the index down -1.58% which is the largest weekly decline since July 3. From its most recent high on August 1, the index is down -2.75%.